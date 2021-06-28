Louisville women’s clinic responds after Metro Police officer cleared in ‘protesting’ incident

Chief Erika Shields cleared Officer Matthew Schrenger of violating three standard operating procedures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The EMW Women’s Clinic is responding after Metro Police’s chief decided not to punish an officer seen in uniform outside the downtown clinic.

Schrenger and his attorney argued he was there before his shift and prayed while the clinic was closed.

A statement from clinic owners Dr. Ernest Marshall and Ona Marshall said that LMPD needs to take public safety risks on the sidewalk seriously.

“Everyone deserves equitable enforcement of the law and not holding this officer accountable for breaches of policy does not instill public confidence in LMPD for any citizen or situation in the Louisville community," they wrote.

