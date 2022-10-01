'They deserve our respect': New agreement will increase pay for EMS, MetroSafe workers

Mayor Greg Fischer, EMS and MetroSafe leadership and Teamsters Union local 783 and IBEW local 369 made the announcement on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville EMS workers and police dispatchers will receive and increase in pay.

A release from Mayor Greg Fischer’s office said union members who work for EMS and MetroSafe will receive an immediate 8% pay raise. This is in addition to the 2% raise workers received in July 2021.

The contracts with those unions haven’t expired yet, but Fischer and Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said they wanted to acknowledge the work of employees during the pandemic and help recruit people to fill vacancies.

“The employees of EMS and MetroSafe are public safety heroes in our city, and they deserve our respect and our thanks for the hard work they’re doing in very trying times,” Fischer said. “These new agreements also reflect our commitment to recruiting more talent to help the men and women who continue to proudly serve in the face of unprecedented vacancies. There is no doubt that staffing shortages are a national problem, across all industry sectors, but our focus is on Louisville – and ensuring the vital, round-the-clock public services that our residents expect and deserve.”

City officials said additional announcements about pay, incentives and steps to improve working conditions within Louisville Metro will be made in the weeks ahead.

