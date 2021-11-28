Body of 2-year-old Emma Sweet recovered from river 4 days after she was last seen

Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24 with her dad, whose truck was pulled from the White River Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Indiana — A diver found the body of 2-year-old Emma Sweet downstream from where her father's truck was submerged in the White River, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers announced Sunday.

Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday, November 24 in Bartholomew County. In the four days since she was last seen, a massive search was conducted in and around a portion of the White River where her father and his truck were found.

Hunters find a truck in the river, man inside

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Blessing Road on the west side of the river around 6 a.m. Friday for a truck that was in the river. Duck hunters found the truck, which had one person in it, later identified as Jeremy Sweet.

He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for hypothermia.

Deputies discovered Sweet along with his 2-year-old daughter — were reported missing Thursday. Police said Jeremy was out of jail on bond after being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in May.

He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. It's unclear if Emma was in the truck with her dad when duck hunters found it Friday, but there was a car seat inside.

Police believe the father was familiar with the area near Beatty Lane on the east side of the river, where they said the truck went off a 15-foot embankment and into the water. When they found Sweet, there was a needle on him, but it's not clear if the needle was related to drugs or medicine.

Where's 2-year-old Emma Sweet?

The father told the police two stories about his daughter. He initially said he dropped her off but wasn't sure where. He later said she was in the truck with him when he went into the water, and she got wet, so he put her on the hood of the truck and she got swept away by the current.

Dive teams with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police searched the water Friday looking for the little girl. There were also drones and a state police helicopter searching for her from above.

On Saturday, volunteers joined DNR divers, Indiana State Police and several local police and fire departments to continue ground and river search efforts for Emma. Depending on the circumstances, Sheriff Matt Myers on Saturday said it could likely become a recovery effort, not a rescue.

“All of the agencies have been working together for the common goal of which is to find Emma and bring her home to her family,” said Sheriff Matt Myers.

