LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky non-profit is opening a new emergency shelter to stop human trafficking in the bluegrass.

This will be the first of its kind in the commonwealth.

The shelter is opening in April which is a month before the Kentucky Derby.



That date is significant because experts say human trafficking increases during large events.

In 2019, four men were arrested during the Derby Weekend in an undercover sting operation.

RELATED: 4 men arrested, accused of sex trafficking during Derby



Authorities in Kentucky say this type of facility is desperately needed.



The new emergency shelter will be able to help up to 100-women a year.

It will provide housing and trauma-informed care immediately after rescue.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





