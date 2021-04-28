The Duke Energy helicopter crash resulted in a fire in the woods.

EDEN, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Rockingham County.

Calls about the crash started coming into the WFMY News 2 newsroom just before 2 p.m. The helicopter crashed near the Duke Energy plant at the intersection of Edgemont Road at Rosewood Lane, the Eden Police Department chief said.

According to the FAA, a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work near Rosewood Lane. There were three people on board, the FAA said.

Two men were injured in the helicopter crash. One man was transported to a local hospital. The other was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist.

The identities and conditions of those people were not immediately released.

Emergency crews said the crash resulted in a fire in the woods and it's still an active scene. They're trying to make sure it's safe to enter the wreckage area.

"The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the agency said in a news release.

Duke Energy released the following:

Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

