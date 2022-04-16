Multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County sends 6 to the hospital

Authorities said the crash happened at Elmburg Road and Benson Pike Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story listed 9 people were transported to the hospital. An official has now clarified the number to six hurt in the crash.

A crash in Shelby County has sent nine people to three different hospitals on Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Elmburg Road and Benson Pike.

According to the Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison, they believe a car may have ran a stop sign, hitting a van and then hitting a third vehicle.

One person was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington, four were transported to a Frankfort hospital and another person was taken to UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital. One of those victims were listed in critical condition.

Eight others refused medical care.

The severity of the injuries of those affected have not been released.

The area of roadway was closed for a few hours while investigators determine what happened.

This story will be updated.

