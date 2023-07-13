Elizabethtown woman indicted for drug trafficking, wanton endangerment

Detectives allegedly seized over 8 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of cocaine from Nichole Lewis.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — An Elizabethtown woman was indicted on Thursday for trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana) and wanton endangerment.

According to a press release, detectives with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant for Nichole Lewis on July 6.

Detectives allegedly seized over 8 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine, marijuana and $5,900 in cash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at (270) 769-0694. All callers can choose to remain anonymous.

