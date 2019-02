ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The Elizabethtown Police Department is currently working a major crime scene on West Poplar Street between Mantle and Morningside Drive. They have closed the street and are asking for people to avoid the area.

Right now, according to the Kentucky State Police, there was a shooting involving an officer. No officers are injured and they are not currently looking for any suspects.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.