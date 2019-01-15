LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Elizabethtown are warning the elderly of a possible scam in their area.

According to a Facebook post, the Elizabethtown Police say there appears to be a scam targeting seniors or anyone who receives social security.

They say the scammers claim that fines are owed, and the victim’s social security income will be frozen until the fine is paid.

Police believe the scam could be a foreign operation as they tell unsuspecting callers they are with “social services” and not the social security office which are not the same.

If you are contacted, do not give out any personal information and hang up.