Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes.

Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release.

The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or covered license plates. The surveillance cameras can even tell what color, make and model a car is.

This advanced surveillance system can detect stolen vehicles, missing persons and wanted persons; aiding police in solving crimes.

According to officials, this technology is especially useful when it comes to criminal activity originating from outside Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said this technology is so advanced, it goes beyond the eye witness.

"If we have an Amber alert that's initiated in Indianapolis, and we had that vehicle info, we'd be notified if that vehicle entered into our jurisdiction," Thompson said. "So that's just one of many benefits, one that's crucial to recovering a child or kidnapping victim."

Lowe's donated $5,000 toward upgrading the city's safety systems with Flock technology.

Elizabethtown police officials hope to have the cameras up and running by the end of the year.

Flock surveillance is already being used throughout Louisville, Lexington and Clarksville, Indiana.

