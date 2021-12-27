Kentucky State Police release findings in Elizabethtown police deadly shooting

The officer who shot and killed the man was investigating a domestic violence incident, KSP said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky State Police released their findings in a deadly shooting involving an Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) officer.

Days after the incident, EPD said the suspect was armed and had several warrants for his arrest which included stalking, domestic violence, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 7 around 5:43 p.m. after an officer responded to a domestic violence call with an alleged armed individual, KSP reports. It resulted in the death of a man.

KSP said their findings reveal Elizabethtown police Sgt. Chris Lewis was assisting with a domestic violence investigation on the evening of the shooting and had transported several juvenile witnesses along with the victim to their house on Pleasant View Dr.

When Sgt. Lewis arrived at the location he saw the alleged suspect, Gary McCormick. Sgt. Lewis got out of his patrol car to speak with McCormick when an altercation ensued. According to KSP, Sgt. Lewis deployed his service-issued taser on McCormick. During the altercation, McCormick disarmed Sgt. Lewis of his taser and attempted to use it on the officer.

Sgt. Lewis then discharged his service firearm striking McCormick. He then attempted to render medical aid on McCormick until EMS arrived. The Hardin County Coroner's Office pronounced the 34-year-old dead at the scene.

In accordance with the police department's policies and procedures, Sgt. Lewis was placed on administrative leave for two weeks. He is a nine-year veteran of the department assigned to field operations.

