LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with a school district in Hardin County has canceled classes Wednesday.

In a post via Facebook, the Elizabethtown Independent School district said they were calling off classes after a threat was received of “someone wishing to do harm to themselves.”

The district said they couldn’t validate the claim but took an overabundance of caution and decided to cancel.

Officials say the Elizabethtown Police Department would be investigating.

There are seven schools affiliated with the Elizabethtown Independent School District.

