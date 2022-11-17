Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know

Police say a resident received calls and texts about a fake claim for months before an unidentified woman showed up at her door claiming to be with a state agency.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area.

In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.

She told authorities that the unwanted messages had been happening for months.

The person on the other end of the call said they were following up on an insurance claim despite the woman not filing any insurance claims.

"If that was all then we'd say 'ho-hum, just another annoying scammer or telemarketer," the department wrote. However, something much more concerning happened.

On Nov. 12, police say an unidentified woman showed up at the victim's house in Elizabethtown and talked to her through a Ring doorbell.

The woman claimed to be with the "state regulator's office," and said she was stopping by to follow up on the request for insurance.

"We don't know if this is a local scam operation or some overzealous third party insurance sales strategy," police said. "No actual company name was apparently given in any of these communications."

Regardless, the department says the unidentified woman was not with any state agency.

"Aggressive sales tactics are annoying, but legal, but claiming to be with a government agency is not a legal tactic," police said in reply to a commenter.

Elizabethtown Police are now asking people to stay vigilant and are asking the community to report if they have been targeted in the same way.

