LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The doctor at the center of a national controversy with United Airlines is speaking out two years after the incident.

Dr. David Dao made headlines around the world when he was dragged from a United flight headed from Chicago to Louisville.

The Elizabethtown doctor is sitting down with ABC News’ Amy Robach for an interview.

Dao was removed from the flight in April 2017 after he was allegedly bumped to make room for a United employee.

A video still of Dr. David Dao being dragged off a United Airlines flight in April 2017. Dao refused to give up his seat after being bumped from the flight to make room for a United employee.

Jayse Anspach

That incident was captured on cell phone video and caused a public relations nightmare for the airline.

Robach’s interview with Dao will air Tuesday at 7 a.m. on Good Morning America.