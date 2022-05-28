Police seeking help in locating missing 19-year-old last seen in St. Matthews

According to authorities, Elijah Collier was last seen near 3800 Ormond Road sometime on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a 19-year-old they say is missing from St. Matthews.

Elijah is a Black male and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red glasses, blue or black short/pants and gray Crocs.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or the St. Matthews Police Department (502) 893-9000.

