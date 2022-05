Authorities said Elijah Collier was found safe Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 19-year-old man police said was missing from St. Matthews has been located.

Elijah Collier was found safe Saturday night.

No other information was made available.

Collier had been reported missing from the 3800 block of Ormond Road.

