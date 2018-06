LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after an elderly person was hit by a car near Seneca High School.

Officials with LMPD says the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Goldsmith Lane.

Police say the circumstances around the incident are unclear but said the person was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The person’s sex and age have not been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the case.

