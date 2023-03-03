Missing elderly man in need of medication may be headed toward Mt. Washington

Robert Osborne, 80, has been missing since Wednesday. He may be driving a Bronze Ford Taurus.

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — An elderly man has been missing since Wednesday, March 1. His family is very concerned for his safety.

Robert Osborne, 80, was last seen in the 2300 block of Runningbrook Trail in Fisherville. Louisville Metro Police say he may be headed toward Mount Washington.

He may be driving a 2015 Bronze Ford Taurus with a Kentucky license plate: 6193GL.

Osborne reportedly has health issues and needs medication. His family says they are concerned for his mental health.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Osborne, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

