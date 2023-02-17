Elderly man with dementia missing from Shepherdsville

Officials say David Bryant, 84, may be in a white pickup truck.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police are looking for an elderly man who went missing in Shepherdsville on Feb. 2.

David Bryant, 84, has dementia and may be in danger, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

Bryant is 5'8" with brown eyes and gray hair. Authorities believe he may be in a 1994 white Chevy 1500 pickup truck with the Kentucky license plate: 041PPW.

Bullitt County Sheriff's Office provided the above photo of truck similar to the one Bryant drives.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bryant, please call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office E911 Center at (502) 543-7074.

