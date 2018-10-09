LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a couple killed in a crash on I-71.

The incident happened on I-71 South at the 14-mile marker just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Officials say 84-year-old Larry Doyle and 83-year-old Joyce Doyle were both victims.

According to a preliminary investigation, a semi was traveling southbound at a slow speed due to heavy traffic in the area when Larry struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Police didn’t know why the collision occurred.

Larry was pronounced dead at the scene while Joyce was transported to University Hospital where she died.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

