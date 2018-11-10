LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There are more than 65 million refugees around the world. They are people who have been forced to leave their home countries due to the threat of political violence or religious persecution. Millions of refugees will spend 10, 15 even 20 years in a refugee camp waiting for another country to approve their citizenship and take them in.

If they are part of the one percent lucky enough to build a new life in the United States, starting over in a new place with a new language is daunting.

Mona was a pharmacist with her own business in Mosul, Iraq before bombings destroyed her home, took her livelihood and killed many of her family members. She finally resettled in Louisville one year ago and is building her life back one step at a time.

You'll hear her story and why she said there is no place she would rather be than right here in Kentucky coming up tonight at 11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV