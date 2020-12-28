4-year-old 'progressing well': Family gives update on Hillview boy

A 'Saving Super Elan,' gofundme page has been set up to help with medical bills, the family is posting updates about Elan on the page.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 4-year-old Hillview boy who was shot last week remains in the hospital.

As of Monday, the mom tells WHAS11's Hayley Minogue that doctors said Elan is progressing well.

Elan's mom has given us permission to use the photos and his name.

According to Hillview police, Elan was found shot, his mother injured and the alleged shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after officers responded to an incident call on Wednesday, December 23.

A 'Saving Super Elan,' gofundme page has been set up to help with medical bills and the family is posting updates about Elan on the page.

On Christmas Day he surprised the family by squeezing fingers and making movements when he hears familiar voices, the post states.

On Saturday, the family posted, there has been no change in Elan. He has no movement on the right side of his body. He requires a ventilator to breathe and has not yet woken up.

