Thousands of JCPS teachers learning new reading method for 2023 school year

K-8 students will utilize one standard curriculum district-wide starting in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week, thousands of JCPS teachers are learning a new way to teach students to read.

In August, JCPS will implement the "EL" reading curriculum across the district for students in grades K-8.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Terra Greenwell said there are currently around 150 different reading programs taught at schools across JCPS.

“For the first time we’re able to speak a common language, have a common focus on literacy, address some of those foundational skill gaps that we’ve seen for so many years, but have never been able to build momentum to address," she said of the EL program.

During a professional development event Tuesday, teachers had the chance to get a program deep-dive and learn how to implement it in their classrooms.

"I was tip-toeing when I came in and now I feel like I'm ready to put the boot in the water," Josh Frank, a kindergarten teacher at Stopher Elementary, said.

Greenwell said the EL program has a focus on fundamentals and creating a strong foundation for students.

“Most commonly people would refer to that as phonics, phonemic awareness, your comprehension, your reading," she said. “We have also found in EL, because we’ve never been able to include foundational skills or phonics, phonetic awareness into our curriculum, we now have that embedded."

The change comes at a time JCPS has recorded relatively low reading scores among young students.

35% scored in the "novice" category.

"When we build that background knowledge, it's easier for students to tackle grade level text and it also gives our schools that support in foundational skills," Dominique Pleasant-Moore, the districts elementary ELA lead, said.

District leaders and teachers said utilizing different curricula across the district can be confusing, especially for students who may change schools.

EL is already taught in some schools and Pleasant-Moore is encouraged by early results.

“The program has foundational skills and those are the skills sometimes our students are needing the most. Teaching them to encode and decode, building those foundational skills to read at grade level," she said.

This week, about 3,000 teachers will receive professional development on the EL program. Another 1,000 will have their chance in July.

Teachers who are already utilizing EL have a separate training at Atherton.

Some, new to the program, said they think it will be a good fit for young students.

"Students are going to have that common language and understand what they're doing and that is just monumental for our district," St. Matthews Elementary kindergarten teacher Sarah Brock said.

"Kindergarten rocks, their brains are like sponges, so they take in just about everything you teach them so I think this is going to progress their learning at a faster rate," Lori Ward, a kindergarten teacher at Audubon Elementary, said.

Greenwell said a cohesive curriculum will bring JCPS more in line with other districts of a similar size and with recent state law.

She said it will likely be a few years before we know the full impact of the changes, especially for the incoming crop of 2023 kindergarteners.

“When we can learn what’s best for students and make change on a bigger scale, our kids are going to get what they need in the long run," she said.

The program will cost about $9 million to roll out.

Teachers will continue professional development through the rest of this week, before the session in July.

►Contact reporter Grace McKenna at GMcKenna@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.