El Nopal in Fern Creek damaged after early morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators are working to determine what started a fire at a restaurant in Fern Creek Thursday morning.

According to officials, a fire at the El Nopal on Bardstown Road was reported by someone passing by a little before 4 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they could see the fire from outside the building.

Fern Creek Fire Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said it took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Significant damage was done to the inside of the building.

Hutchens said they don't know where or how the fire started and the incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and there are no traffic impacts expected.

