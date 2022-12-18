Whiskey Row businesses hoping special bourbon release will offset holiday sales dip

It’s called Whiskey Row Private Selection No. 1 and it is a single barrel selection of E.J. Curley, one of Kentucky’s earliest distillers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few businesses on Louisville’s Whiskey Row have joined together for a combined bourbon barrel selection.

The bourbon has notes of baked apple pie, caramel, vanilla and cream.

The downtown businesses are hoping the bourbon will help offset a holiday dip they see in sales.

“So much of our business is driven by conventions and tourists and that slows down over the holidays [and] so we are hoping people will come and visit our establishments,” John Shumake, head whiskey maven, said.

Doc Crow’s, Hell or High Water, Justin’s House of Bourbon and Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen are offering the 120-proof bourbon while supplies last. There were fewer than 150 bottles made.

Visit their locations for more information.

