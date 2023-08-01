Eight families displaced after fire at Louisville apartment complex

They say the families were offered new units in the same complex. Five families chose to take the new units, while three decided to make different arrangements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire broke out at a PRP apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to the property manager of River Pointe Apartments, eight families were displaced in this fire but no one was hurt.

They say the families were offered new units in the same complex. Five families chose to take the new units, while three decided to make different arrangements.

An American Red Cross spokesperson said five disaster action team volunteers helped get food, basic necessities and a place to stay to those impacted by the fire.

