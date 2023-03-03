National Weather Service says EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Indiana

Officials are surveying the area of Hanover and Lexington where they believe the tornado touched down during Friday's storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service says a tornado hit southern Indiana during Friday’s storm.

Their survey team determined an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 mph touched down between Lexington and Hanover, Indiana.

The NWS Louisville said the survey is ongoing and the overall strength of the tornado could change as the crew “encounters more damage.”

