NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Jefferson County during Friday storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after severe weather impacted much of Kentuckiana, the National Weather Service in Louisville has now confirmed a tornado did touchdown in the area.

According to their survey team, there was an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 mph and a width of 130-yards.

The team said the tornado traveled about four miles from Terra View Trail, not too far from the Gene Snyder Freeway, through Lake Forest Country Club and lifted in Persimmon Ridge.

Some buildings in the area sustained damage.

