LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service Survey Team confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado in Oldham County on April 12.

The NWS said there was an estimated peak wind speed of 100 MPH. The results are preliminary.

More information will be available late Friday, the NWS said. They tweeted about the survey results.

Severe weather moved through early on Friday morning.

