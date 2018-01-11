LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado did occur in Hardin County, Ky., near Rineyville, on Oct. 31.

The Storm Damage Team is out conducting preliminary surveys on Nov. 1.

Storms moved through Kentucky on Thursday and Hardin County did see storm damage from strong winds.

The roof of one Elizabethtown home was torn off from the gusty winds.

