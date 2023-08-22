Gov. Beshear announces new program to make education more accessible in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s Community and Technical College System is partnering with businesses across the commonwealth to make education more attainable for all.
Gov. Andy Beshear and the college system announced the Education First Employer program.
To receive designation, companies have to provide tuition assistance, flexible schedules and offer competitive wages.
They must also partner with their local KCTCS campus.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that Kentuckians can access the type of opportunities we're talking about here today, no matter where they live in our state,” Beshear said. “We must continue to build our skilled workforce to ensure companies across the globe continue to choose Kentucky more than anybody else and that our existing companies can grow and expand and reach new heights.”
The technical college system already has 45 partners in areas like healthcare, manufacturing, and skilled trades.
