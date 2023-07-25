Persistent Powerball player wins $50,000 prize

After playing the lottery for 30 years, a Louisville man finally got his big pay day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wasn’t exactly the $900 million prize that eventually grew into third largest prize in Powerball history, but one Louisville man is celebrating his “biggest lottery prize ever”.

Louisville native Edman Cundiff walked away with a $50,000 prize from the July 17 drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Cundiff is a member of the Bonnycastle Club and received a call from the president of the club, asking him if he purchased a ticket.

“He said, ‘Did you buy a ticket last night? You probably need to check it,’” Cundiff explained to lottery officials.

Cundiff said he had looked over his ticket and saw the winning numbers and was in disbelief. He wanted to make sure it was legit, so he double checked them with the Kentucky Lottery’s app.

Cundiff said his wife Janet was the first one he told of his winnings.

He had been playing the lottery for 30 years, according to Janet.

After taxes, Cundiff received a check for $35,750 and he said they plan to pay off some bills in preparation for retirement.

The Kentucky Lottery said Bonnycastle Club would receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.