'It's a beautiful thing': Affordable housing complex to be built in Russell; longtime resident glad to see progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A huge affordable housing complex is coming to Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

'The Eclipse in Russell,’ a $75 million investment, will house 280 units, a clubhouse, fitness center and more.

Tuesday evening, LDG Development held an open house at Norton Sports and Learning Center to discuss the project. The organization asked for feedback on small things, like the logo, to huge topics, like the resources that'll be available on site.

“Man, it's a beautiful thing,” George Pumphrey said.

He said he's lived on 29th and Magazine, where the housing complex will be located, for about 30 years. Now, he's the only house on the block - the others abandoned, boarded up. So, he's excited to see some new development in the neighborhood.

“Just keep it going, Pumphrey said. “They dropped the ball, urban renewal did, a long time ago. And everything just sat dormant for a long time. So, you know, what they are doing now this is past due time to have this.”

LDG Development Manager Ramona Vasta said she knows the new complex is an addition to the progress made in West Louisville.

“You've got this sports complex here that's absolutely amazing,” she said. “You've got the Norton Hospital going in at 28th and Broadway along with Goodwill's Opportunity Campus.”



Vasta said continuing to progress Louisville is the goal.

“We just have to keep the momentum going and just keep providing opportunities for the community and for local businesses to be successful,” she said.

Vasta said the project is also providing equity by working with minority subcontractors.

Heather Eubank, communications director for Xpert Design and Construction, said the company certifies minority contractors at no cost and then connects them with larger contractors to collaborate on projects.

Eubank said that’s already happened with The Eclipse, and she’s proud to be a part of the equity efforts.

“It's important to the community,” Eubank said. “It's important that the community, individuals, they see our heart, they know what we're about. It truly is building a community. It's feeding economically into this community.”

Vasta said the complex is for those earning between 30% and 80% of the area's median income. She also said some units are reserved for former Beecher Terrace residents.

The Eclipse is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

