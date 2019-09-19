Eclectic antique collection to be auctioned off following death of owner, Jerry Lotz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A well-known local collection of eclectic antiques is going up for auction.

The estate of Jerry Lotz, whose collection of everything from cars and motorcycles to suits of armor and statues has sat on Frankfort Avenue and William Street for over 50 years, will be auctioned off September 27-28.

The Logsdon Group, who is running the auction, said in a Facebook post over 1,000 items will be sold from the estate of the “avid collector of anything different, unusual or ornery.”

The auction, held in cooperation with Downsizing with Care, will begin at 10 a.m. both days at 1700 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville.

Lotz died July 15 at the age of 80.