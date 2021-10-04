Collision damages Bardstown Road auto business

Owners of Eastview Auto Parts announced on Facebook the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after an early morning crash damaged an auto business on Bardstown Road.

In the post, they explained surveillance from a business across the street shows the car coming down Bardstown Road but did not show the actual collision.

The store was closed as the owners waited for a construction company to frame it up and make it safe to re-enter.

The investigation is ongoing.

