LMPD: Intersection to be shut down for 'extended period' due to crash investigation

In a tweet, Louisville Metro Police said the area will be shut down for "an extended period" due to the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department posted around 2:30 p.m., the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Norris Place will be shut down "for an extended period" due to the crash.

Police did not provide details on how many vehicles were involved. At least four people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This area is between the Tyler Park and Deer Park neighborhoods in Jefferson County.

Avoid the area while police are working.

This is a developing story.

