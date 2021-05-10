LMPD: Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in deadly crash on Eastern Parkway

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash around 1 a.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the crash was reported around 1 a.m. on Eastern Parkway between I-65 and S. Preston St.

Police believe the driver of a car was speeding on Eastern Parkway when they lost control, crashing into a tree. A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said charges are pending against the driver, who has not been identified. Police believe alcohol and speeding were both factors in this crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

