Man killed, woman injured in head-on crash on Eastern Parkway

A man lost control of his vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle. The man died from his injuries and the other driver was seriously injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Traffic Unit is investigating a deadly head-on crash from Sunday evening.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a man was driving on Eastern Parkway around 6 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released and the crash is under investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.