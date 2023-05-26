Eastern High School cleans vandalized property, suspects identified

"Beautiful day for some power washing..."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville high school spent the day cleaning vandalized property on Friday.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said Eastern High School was vandalized late Thursday night.

Callahan said school administrations worked with JCPS officials and law enforcement to identify the suspects responsible for the vandalized property.

It's unknown if those responsible were students, however, JCPS said: "that information has been referred to law enforcement."

Officials said clean-up of the vandalism is underway.

On Friday, Eastern High School's Athletics department posted a photo of power washing going on at one of their buildings.

"Beautiful day for some power washing," the athletics department wrote.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

