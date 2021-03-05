Vote now: Eastern High School in the running for $50,000 in shoe design contest

Eastern made the Top 50 in the 2021 Vans Custom Culture contest. Voting is open through May 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville high school is once again in the running to win a national art contest - and could bring home $50,000 for its art department!

According to Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), Eastern High School is one of 50 schools competing in the Vans High School Custom Culture contest for 2021.

The school submitted two designs for the contest. The first, "Local Pride," features scenes from Old Louisville and includes a Pegasus and roses to represent the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Derby Festival.

The second design for "Head in the Clouds" includes portraits of Eastern students and images representing the Louisville Zoo and KMAC Museum Fashion Show.

The winner of the competition will be chosen by popular vote. You can vote once every day on the Vans website through May 7 at 8 p.m. The winner will be announced in the week of May 17.

A release from JCPS said this is the 11th year Eastern High School has participated in the Custom Culture contest and Eastern is the only school from Kentucky that made it in the Top 50 this year. Previously, the school has made it to the Top 5 seven times, winning $5,000 for the art department each time.

The Vans High School Custom Culture contest is a national competition for high school students. Participants are asked to create new designs on pairs of black Vans related to a specific theme.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.