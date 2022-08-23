'It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive'; East Louisville subdivision discusses becoming city

Monday night, some Lake Forest folks voiced concern that the move might not be necessary, and they said they want to learn more before giving their support.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months now, unincorporated areas in Jefferson County have had the ability to become a small city; the bill allowing this passed the Kentucky legislature in March.

Now, one big east end subdivision has started looking into what that would mean.

Monday night, some Lake Forest homeowners voiced concerns that the move might not be necessary, and they said they want to learn more before giving their support.

“It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive,” one homeowner said.

The new law is a step up from the merger between Louisville and Jefferson County that happened in 2000.

The meeting brought out politicians, including bill sponsor Rep. Jason Nemes (R-33).

"I'm a Louisvillain and I support merger, but merger hasn't lived up to all of its promises,” he said.

Among other factors, Nemes said policing in the eastern and southern parts of the county is severely lacking, and said these areas should have the right to make their own choices.

It’s something Douglass Hills Mayor Bonnie Jung knows all about; her city was formed decades ago and she said it’s been uphill from there. Jung explained how the city uses money on things people say they want, like parks.

"They are things we probably would have never been able to offer back to our citizens as a plus or a good thing in safety if it hadn't been that we were a city,” Jung said.

Once independent, a city would receive its insurance premium, which is currently given to Metro Government.

Homeowner Jerry McGraw, who set up the meeting, estimates Lake Forest would retain about $1.2 million.

Still, some in Lake Forest said they want more clarity on if spending extra money to become a city would be worth it.

One homeowner brought documents she said are from Metro Government which details how much it spends on roads in Lake Forest; she’s worried that if Lake Forest has to cover the cost themselves, it may not be worth it.

Other homeowners mentioned they don’t feel they need to have more of a police presence.

Also, a big story out of Lake Forest recently is the dispute about the planned concrete plant. However, becoming a city wouldn't give them power to stop it because it's not on Lake Forest property.

Mark Huntebrinker, who has lived in Lake Forest for 16 years, said he’s willing to hear more. He, and others, want to hear the cons about becoming a city.

"At this point, we have a really good thing going in Lake Forest,” he said. “I would have to see it all laid out, I'm going in with an open mind, but it would have to be something that creates more value."

McGraw said it was hopefully the first of many.

"Let us look at the various details and then consider them and make a decision with the information not based on emotional appeal,” he said.

McGraw, who favors forming a city, said they would be able to have more autonomy with code enforcement, zoning and more.

He said he hopes to host monthly meetings about the topic.

An area can only become a city if 66% of people agree and after a 2-year wait period.

