East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

This renter was met with fiberglass covering almost every surface and rafters exposed after their ceiling caved in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management.

Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in.

Elizabeth said the situation began over the weekend after concerns of cracks in her ceiling. Her husband notified the apartment complex, but by Monday it was too late.

Her sister, Jennifer Bennett, said it was flabbergasting, "...seeing their master bedroom and realizing just a few hours before they had all been piled up in bed together."

Jennifer has been helping the family pack up their things while they live elsewhere, waiting for their apartment to get fixed.

"I just, I worry that [Elizabeth's] not getting the support she needs," she said.

Although apartment staff cleaned up most of the fallen ceiling on Tuesday, some of it still covers the bedding, cribs and clothes.

"I don't think that anybody but a professional should be touching that mess," Jennifer said.

The family said Rolling Hills told them to move their stuff out of the room before it can get fixed.

As for some of their other rooms, Elizabeth's sons' room is currently being held up by two slabs of plywood. Various other ceiling divots and cracks fill the area leading to the living room.

"They did have a prior caving in the living room that was patched up," Jennifer said.

WHAS11 News followed up with some neighboring apartments. While walking through similar sites, it looked as though those ceilings could cave in.

Those residents said they're nervous after hearing what happened to the Bennett's, adding that management didn't notify them of that incident.

WHAS11 News reached out to Rolling Hills Apartment's parent company PMR Companies, LLC, and were provided the following statement:

"PMR Companies is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents at our assets. We hold all maintenance requests and safety concerns in the highest regard, ensuring that they are addressed immediately. We were made aware on August 22nd of a bedroom ceiling issue in a unit at Rolling Hills Apartments. Immediately upon notice, we enacted our Maintenance Team to begin clean up and notified our contractors of the need for inspection and repair. At that time, the residents from that unit were relocated to our furnished model apartment. Repairs were scheduled for Wednesday August 24th; however, personal items were not relocated by the resident, as agreed upon. As such, we have attempted to work with the resident to assist in moving their items so work can begin. As of today, we have not heard back from them. We will continue to follow up with the resident, as we would like to resolve immediately."

