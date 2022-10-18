East End Tunnel to close lanes this week; Here’s what to know

Officials with Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet said the overnight closures are part of routine inspections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will be more overnight closures of the East End Tunnel this week for required inspections, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

Starting Tuesday night at 8 p.m. the tunnel’s northbound lanes will be closed until Wednesday at 5 a.m. It had closed Monday night and reopened early Tuesday morning.

Road closures will begin on the Gene Snyder Freeway, just after the U.S. 42 interchange, or exit 37 for Prospect, the last off-ramp before the bridge on the Kentucky side of the river.

KY 841 (Gene Snyder Freeway): Overnight closures from the night of Monday, Oct. 17, through the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, at the East End Tunnel in Jefferson County. Click to see👀 details👉 https://t.co/gfW3CWRnzy @INDOTSoutheast @TRIMARCTraffic @LMPD pic.twitter.com/ONA6f9hpaW — KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) October 13, 2022

Wednesday night the southbound lanes will close starting at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m. It will close again Thursday night at 8 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m.

This set of closures will be on Indiana State Road 265 East, just after the Old Salem Road, KYTC officials said in a press release. That’s exit 11 for Utica and River Road, the last off ramp before the bridge.

Officials advise drivers impacted by the closures later this week to detour using Interstate 65 South to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky.

The tunnel was opened to traffic in 2016.

It carries traffic from the Gene Snyder Freeway between Louisville and southern Indiana via the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River.

