Bruce was known as Boog The Bandit. According to her mother, she had just released new music.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An up and coming rapper was shot and killed in an attempted robbery in east Columbus Thursday evening.

Authorities said Mount Carmel East Hospital called them after a gunshot victim walked in around 6:10 p.m. The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, was pronounced dead moments later.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Dort Place near East Livingston Avenue.

According to police, Bruce was in the car with another person, 25, when the couple was assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns. Police say the group of men shot at the car several times, hitting Bruce.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

My heart breaks for @BoogTheBandit1’s mom. Boog was shot and killed last night in Columbus in an attempted robbery. Her mom told me she is “sick of watching mothers who have lost their children in Columbus,” talking about the violence. pic.twitter.com/bbpwZADgCU — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) May 21, 2021

If you have information about this incident, please call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).