Vacant downtown Louisville building a 'total loss' after heavy fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant downtown building is a total loss following a fire late Wednesday night.

Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) said crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East Broadway on reports of a fire.

Once on the scene, crews found a heavy fire coming from a vacant three-story apartment building. LFD made entry,searched the building and worked to extinguish the blaze, while outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect a neighboring property.

The blaze was brought under control after 40 minutes. No individuals or responding firefighters were injured in the incident. LFD said more than 30 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine cause.

