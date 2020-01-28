HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Early Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the Cecilian chapel on Methodist St. in Hardin County.

The owner of the chapel says they just opened in September after about two and a half years of renovations.

The building was once a Methodist Church that was built in the 1900s.

Right now, first responders cannot pinpoint how that fire started, but the owner believes it started in the back and moved to the chapel.

Dennis Ting is in Hardin County. He'll have more on this fire coming up tonight at 6 p.m.

