LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It won't be long before colder weather returns to Kentuckiana, and that means it's time to start thinking about heating your home.

Oct. 3 is the first day of early registration for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). It continues through Oct. 31.

The pre-registration is for Jefferson County residents older than 60 or disabled and receive a fixed income.

To make an appointment for early registration, call 991-8391 or go online to louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

If you do not meet the pre-registration requirements but are income-eligible, you can still apply for LIHEAP benefits beginning November 5.

