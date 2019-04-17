LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A deadly crash on I-264 early Wednesday morning caused major delays for commuters.

The crash near mile maker 18 closed down all four lanes of I-264 east for four hours, starting around 7 a.m.

The preliminary report from LMPD said a garbage truck hit the back of a minivan, causing the minivan to then hit the back of a beer truck.

The driver of the minivan was declared deceased at the scene.

The drivers of the garbage truck and beer truck were unharmed.

There have been 68 accidents at mile marker 18 on I-264 over the past year.