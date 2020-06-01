FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for this year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks.

A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake State Resort Park and Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky.

Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.

RELATED | $500 reward offered for information in bald eagle shooting

RELATED | Video: Octopus had bald eagle in death grip until fishermen stepped in

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.