Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street.

Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.

A spokesperson for MSD says arrow boards are in place to direct motorists around the area, but there is still local access for residents and businesses.

Officials say there is no disruption of sewer service during the repair.

A spokesperson for MSD says there is yet to be an estimate of how long the repair will take.

